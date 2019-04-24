LETTER: SA should tackle plastic seriously

We understand, the plastic industry is coming under fire, and it is desperate to protect itself. It therefore comes as no surprise that Plastics SA executive director Anton Hanekom would phrase Greenpeace’s call to Nestlé to ban single-use plastic as a “simplistic response to a complex problem”.

Plastics SA has a vested interest in only recycling, and not banning, single-use plastics.

South African businesses have a responsibility to offer consumers alternatives to single-use plastics. Recycling is not the solution if one considers that only 9% of plastic produced gets recycled globally. The argument that alternatives are much more expensive to produce does not carry weight if one also considers the long-term effects on our ecosystem.

The plastic scourge is now a global challenge and rightfully recognised by the UN as such. According to its research on plastic pollution, more than 8-million tons of plastic leak into the ocean each year — equal to dumping a garbage truck of plastic every minute — wreaking havoc on marine life, fisheries and tourism, and causing untold damage to marine ecosystems. Up to 80% of all litter in our oceans is made of plastic.