LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa is just like the others

I was half expecting it and there it came: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told communities while electioneering in KwaZulu-Natal that elections are not the appropriate tool to punish the ANC for service delivery issues.

He said “elections are not the stick to use when fighting for things such as water, sewerage and service delivery”.

So you must vote to elect a government that will fix all the problems you are complaining about, and this government is the ANC. This is the most idiotic statement I have ever heard. In addition to being a lie, it’s a joke.

The ANC had 25 years to sort out all these problems but has failed abysmally. All it has done as the government is exacerbate and multiply all these problems, and in the process become multimillionaires or billionaires by plundering the country and degrading us to the sorry state we are in today.

SA sees Ramaphosa now for what he actually is — another disgraceful, discredited and opportunistic politician.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston