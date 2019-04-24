LETTER: Campaigning heats up but climate change is nowhere on any agenda

Protests by the Extinction Rebellion, the climate change activist group, brought London to a halt last week. Similar protests about the lack of action by other signatory governments to the Paris Accord in other cities around the world were less dramatic.

Meanwhile, here in SA, there has been nary a mention of the subject as the electioneering hots up along with our temperatures. Instead, our power stations, factories and vehicles belch ever larger quantities of carbon dioxide, oxides of nitrogen and other noxious compounds.

In their book, Climate Change: Briefings from Southern Africa, Bob Scholes, Mary Scholes and Mike Lucas point out that climate change is taking place faster in SA than other parts of Africa. The western and central parts of the country are going to become drier while the southern and eastern parts of the country, Africa’s future breadbasket, will be wetter. Of course, swathes of this latter area are currently used to grow sugar cane, the derivatives of which cause increased obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

This region is also the location of the agriculturally nonproductive, male dominated, tribal tyrannies of Transkei, Ciskei, Kwazulu and eSwati. Maybe it’s time the denizens of these territories were given freehold title to the land on which they live.

Then they could raise a mortgage to pay for a greenhouse or a tractor. The land would become green and the poor would become middle class. No longer would they need to emigrate to the cities. Or, if they sold their land to neighbouring farmers and moved, they would have a nest egg for starting their new urban lives without waiting years for government to build them a house.

And that’s not the end of it. Rural teachers would be able to use their housing allowances to buy land in the communities where they teach and entrepreneurs would be able to buy land to start trading stores and small businesses close to their country customers. Those fortunate enough to live beside pristine beaches could build guest houses to tempt international tourists who cannot get visas. Some might even defy Eskom regulations and erect solar and wind farms to power their neighbours and slow our rate of extinction.

You would have thought that Peter Bruce, with his roots in the rural Transkei, would be 100% behind this kind of thinking. Alas, his cronies in the ANC and Cosatu are steadfastly lacking any creative ideas about meeting the challenges — including climate change and poverty — that face us.

Instead, like Nero in ancient Rome, they fiddle the books while the country burns. Poor us and all our grandchildren on our way to extinction, much like the proverbial frogs in heating water.

Brian Paxton

Claremont