LETTER: Comments on Israel are racist

The articles by Alexander O'Riordan (For SA to be More Supportive of Israel, the Zionist Fed Needs a Better Strategy, April 15) and Gunvant Govinjee (Defending the indefensible, April 18) refer.

Israel has just come through a very unpredictable and electrifying election as befits this robust, diverse and flawed democracy. For your correspondents to use terminology like “Zionist project” and “apartheid colonialist state” is racist in itself.

Perhaps it is amnesia that prompted them to forget that Israel withdrew from Gaza. Most Israelis favour a two-state solution and appalling comments like this negate our right as Jews to national self determination. It is extremely patronising to Israelis and Palestinians and counterproductive to peace efforts to deny either people their national aspirations. Zionism is the Jewish people's national liberation movement and to deny us that is discriminatory.

It is very easy to be an armchair commentator when one does not live in Israel and face the daily security threats that in recent weeks included rocket attacks (one struck a house, injuring a family of seven), riots at our borders and the encroachment of Iran, which has clearly stated its intention to destroy the Jewish state, threats that have motivated the Israeli people to choose a leader they believe has security at heart. The Golan heights as part of Israel bodes well not just for Israel but the entire region. Iran and terror elements like Isis are considered a threat to regional security.

The election results may not be the result many people, including many Israelis, would have liked, but at the end of the day Israel has spoken. Perhaps it is time to listen and understand rather than accuse and castigate.

Rolene Marks

The SA-Israel Policy Forum, Israel