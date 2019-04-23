LETTER: Anglo does not fund political parties

The article on political party funding based on a report published by My Vote Counts, refers “This is Who Has Been Funding Political Parties” (April 18). We would like to clarify Anglo American’s position on this issue.

Historically, Anglo American — along with many other companies— was involved in supporting numerous political parties in our efforts to strengthen SA’s democratic dispensation. This, however, is no longer the case. We do not currently provide any funding or any kind of support for party political purposes.

This is in line with our code of conduct, which is aimed at avoiding any potential perception of Anglo American exercising improper influence over decision-making. We do meet with political parties in the course of our business from time to time to better understand their positions on issues of policies that affect our business.

However, we do not provide financial or other support for political purposes to any politician, political party or related organisations, or to any official of a political party or candidate for political office, in any circumstances, either directly or through third parties.

Pranill Ramchander

Head of corporate communication (SA), Anglo American