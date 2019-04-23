LETTER: ANC protects looters

The Oxford dictionary defines loot as “goods taken from the enemy, spoil, booty; illicit gain”. As the ANC top six agree that looting has taken place, this means the ANC as a collective agrees. This in turn means the ANC regards the people of SA and the state as the enemy, as it continues to allow looting to happen.

They are seemingly totally not interested in investigating any suspected looters and have made no attempt to get any of the looted money returned. Money leaves trails, and the longer the ANC waits to follow the trails, the harder it becomes to follow them, hence the delay.

So a vote for the ANC means a vote for the chosen elite in the ANC to continue looting the state with impunity until the money runs out. There is no such thing as a service-delivery protest, it is protest against looting as the money for the services has been looted. Just look at the latest figures for the financial ills of the municipalities in SA.

Rosemary Lee

Via e-mail