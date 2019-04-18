LETTER: Modderfontein threat

I loved your feature on Modderfontein’s history, especially the headline “Modderfontein reinvents itself as a place of calm” (April 17).

I love Modderfontein, and as a member of the Modderfontein Conservation Society walk in the reserve weekly. However, your article failed to mention that large sections of the village and the reserve are about to be turned into developments. The details change, but it seems most likely that a high-density model built just outside the reserve by Baldwins will be the one.

The village as described will disappear. The animals in the reserve will be gone. The peace and calm will be gone.

Yet another piece of historic Gauteng will disappear, all in the interests of profit. Housing is important, I agree, but so is quality of life and this needs open spaces. We need to preserve these.

Henry Watermeyer

Lyndhurst