LETTER: Indecisive leaders not helping SA

What is the difference between Lucie Villa, the vice-president of ratings agency Moody’s, and Cyril Ramaphosa? Not much. Villa has not been able to make up her mind for the last two years what she should do about SA’s rating.

Should the country’s debt be downgraded to junk or not? She flip-flops, dishing out warnings that we will be in deep trouble if we carry on as we are, and then issuing a positive outlook and so on. But no decision.

Ramaphosa cannot decide what to do about all the pressing problems the country faces, and to avoid any responsibility sets up one commission of inquiry after another in the hope that things will change for the better by themselves, or somebody else will make a decision on his behalf.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston