LETTER: Defending the indefensible

Alexander O’Riordan makes some valid points about the SA Zionist Federation’s failure to protect Israel’s image abroad (For SA to be More Supportive of Israel, the Zionist Fed Needs a Better Strategy, April 15).

However, it remains an insurmountable task for anyone, Zionist or non-Zionist, to defend the indefensible. If the SA Zionist Federation had its ears to the ground it would spell out in an unambiguous manner the measures Israel should take to gain international acceptance. These measures should include:

The dismantling of Israel’s apartheid and colonial project;

The granting of the right of self-determination to all Palestinians — in the diaspora as well as within historical Palestine;

An end to the theft of Palestinian land;

A halt to the destruction of Palestinian property, be they houses or orchards;

The freeing of Palestinian prisoners and a commitment to abjure the use of torture; and

The return of the Golan Heights to Syria and the Shebaa Farms to Lebanon.

In essence, the SA Zionist Federation must make a strong appeal to Israel that it should in its own interest, without any reservations, observe human rights as well as international law.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde