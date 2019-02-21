Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nicolas Maduro cheated

ANC betrays its own principles by keeping silent about iIlegitimate president clinging to power

21 February 2019 - 05:00
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, gestures as he speaks during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, gestures as he speaks during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

It is reasonable to have a policy of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. This seems to be the crux of Brian van der Vijver’s issues with foreign support of Juan Guaidó’s claim to be the legitimate president of Venezuela ("Maimane Backs US Stooge", February 20).

LETTER: DA's dodgy support

Venezuela's incumbent president Maduro won a free election by 67% of the popular vote
Opinion
1 day ago

It is rather disingenuous, however, to go on to claim that “Nicolas Maduro won a free election with 67% of the popular vote”. This view borders on delusional and cannot be backed by any objective viewing of the facts. Every aspect of the election was a farce, with opposition leaders in jail or hounded out of the country. This alone would negate any possible legitimacy of the election.

But in the circus of Venezuela, it wasn’t enough for the government to win a one-horse race, it went far beyond — moving the election date forward by several months at short notice. The official turnout figure of under 50% was double the actual turnout, meaning ballot stuffing is the only reason for Maduro’s “victory”. In a country bordering on famine, food ration cards came with a strict instruction to vote for Maduro.

Venezuela’s neighbours and almost the entire Latin American region bar Cuba, Mexico and Uruguay have long ago regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president for flouting democratic norms since the time the current congress came to power.

I could go on, but any reasonable reader should get the picture — this is not Yankee imperialism, but a government clinging to power by any means. It has delivered a social and economic catastrophe unprecedented in a non-war economy that has long spiralled out of control. That this should happen in a country that a generation ago was the wealthiest and best educated in the region makes it even more tragic.

SA’s official silence about and tacit support for Maduro is much like its support of Robert Mugabe — a betrayal of the principles the ANC fought for historically, and it places SA in the company of some of the most unsavoury governments in the world. We should all be disgusted by it.

Suhail Suleman
Claremont

EDITORIAL: SA diplomats fluff it again in Venezuelan crisis

The world has moved on but SA's outdated foreign policy is bewildering
Opinion
6 days ago

TONY LEON: Ejecting the gods that have failed SA is only way out of our unholy mess

Tough choices are what effective, joined-up government is all about
News
21 hours ago

Cuba charges US moving special forces closer to Venezuela

Trump allegedly planning to intervene in the South American country using the pretext of a humanitarian crisis
World
6 days ago

Oil gains 1% on Saudi Arabia and Opec cuts

Analysts say markets are tightening because of voluntary production cuts led by Opec and allies including Russia, as well as US sanctions on Iran and ...
Markets
8 days ago

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: Budget was somewhat premised on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Irvin Jim’s scaremongering on Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The jokers in parliament
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Government must find nerve to push ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: The burden of truth
Opinion / On My Mind

Related Articles

Oil under pressure amid surging US supply
Markets

LETTER: DA's dodgy support
Opinion / Letters

Thousands of Venezuela volunteers begin preparing US aid entry
World / Americas

Russian bank freezes accounts of Venezuela’s state oil firm
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.