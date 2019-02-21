LETTER: Eskom should shed non-payers

If Eskom management had applied the blindingly obvious business practice of not supplying clients who do not pay their monthly accounts timeously, the utility would not be sitting on huge amounts of uncollectable debt.

Then again, Eskom hasn’t had any talent running the company for years. The ANC masters ensured that loyal cadres were placed in charge of all state-owned enterprises, earning mega salaries and bonuses. The result: the collapse of all these companies and mountains of debt – government debt, which ultimately happens to be our debt! And the government’s answer: raise taxes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his “dream team” of incompetents are flapping around begging to be given another chance to sink the economy even further. The major western countries shouldn’t have to write to the president suggesting drastic action be taken to curb SA’s slide to Zimbabwe level. He should have been in action mode months ago. (He was the deputy president, so he must have been aware of all the failings.)

It’s somewhat worrying to hear that “big business” thinks Ramaphosa is the divine leader. Thank goodness some of us mere mortals are more intelligent than these leaders; we know a leopard can’t change its spots – the rot in the ANC is too deep!

Back to Eskom. Surely the tough business decision that needs to be taken is that the non-payers must suffer load shedding. Why increase debt by supplying electricity to the latter? The limited resource, power, must be used to most effect: supply the drivers of the economy and the payers.

Howard Skeens

Boksburg