LETTER: Eskom should shed non-payers

Sensible business practice says clients who do not settle their monthly accounts should not be supplied with a service

21 February 2019 - 05:00 Howard Skeens
Eskom will only increase its debt if it continues to provide power to those who don't pay for it. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom will only increase its debt if it continues to provide power to those who don't pay for it. Picture: REUTERS

If Eskom management had applied the blindingly obvious business practice of not supplying clients who do not pay their monthly accounts timeously, the utility would not be sitting on huge amounts of uncollectable debt.

Then again, Eskom hasn’t had any talent running the company for years. The ANC masters ensured that loyal cadres were placed in charge of all state-owned enterprises, earning mega salaries and bonuses. The result: the collapse of all these companies and mountains of debt – government debt, which ultimately happens to be our debt! And the government’s answer: raise taxes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his “dream team” of incompetents are flapping around begging to be given another chance to sink the economy even further. The major western countries shouldn’t have to write to the president suggesting drastic action be taken to curb SA’s slide to Zimbabwe level. He should have been in action mode months ago. (He was the deputy president, so he must have been aware of all the failings.) 

It’s somewhat worrying to hear that “big business” thinks Ramaphosa is the divine leader. Thank goodness some of us mere mortals are more intelligent than these leaders; we know a leopard can’t change its spots – the rot in the ANC is too deep!

Back to Eskom. Surely the tough business decision that needs to be taken is that the non-payers must suffer load shedding. Why increase debt by supplying electricity to the latter? The limited resource, power, must be used to most effect: supply the drivers of the economy and the payers.

Howard Skeens
Boksburg

RON DERBY: What Woolworths and Eskom can teach us about keeping our heads

Many corporations have blown shareholders’ money following what in hindsight clearly were weak strategies in developed climes
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa needs a ‘Joffe-type slap’ to get him to focus

The unions are lucky Ramaphosa, one of their own, is president now, writes Peter Bruce
News
1 day ago

Claims of favouritism are false, says Patrice Motsepe

The billionaire businessman has countered allegations, some ‘excessively ridiculous’, that his energy firm has benefited from his family ties
National
2 days ago

Investec’s R1bn fund to buy up stakes in SA green power projects

The investment vehicle, set up with UK Climate Investments, wants equity in operating renewable energy projects
Companies
3 days ago

