LETTER: Eaton writes magnificently

Discourse was unerring and no doubt reflects the opinions of millions of SA’s taxpayers

21 February 2019 - 05:00 Nathan Cheiman
Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN
Tom Eaton’s discourse “ANC Must Just Shut up About our Money” (February 19) was unerring and no doubt reflects the opinions of millions of SA’s taxpayers.

Clearly, the race card is now passe and in point of fact “is more than bad manners or poor taste”.

Our country has been raped, pillaged and devastated by the ANC, the governing party that dares to call itself a revolutionary and democratic political party. Its leaders include narcissistic liars, thieves and a comprehensive cluster of criminals that should be removed from society.

Appropriately chronicled thus: “Deputy president! Minister of women in the presidency! Deputy secretary-general! Minister of enviromental affairs! — and a grander gown or suit, but ill-fitting and wine-stained, the hems heavy with damp, fresh pigs**t”.

Magnificently penned.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

