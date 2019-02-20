LETTER: IAAF is out to destroy Semenya

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is out to destroy 800m champion Caster Semenya. The IAAF has controversially proposed that female athletes such as Semenya who naturally produce high levels of testosterone, riddle their bodies with drugs to lower the production of the hormone.

This is horrible treatment of an athlete who spends many hours in training, working hard to improve in her career.

What next? Will the IAAF recommend that athletes such as Usain Bolt who naturally have long legs must have them cut so that there is fairness on the racing track? Or will Kenyan long-distance runners be told to train at low altitude, outside their natural habitat in their country of birth, to compete fairly with other athletes?

The IAAF’s proposals are clearly preposterous, and the more they push them, the more they expose themselves that either their action is intended to crush women athletes or black female athletes.

It is not like Semenya has ingested performance-enhancing drugs. She runs naturally as a female athlete, and if she has natural advantages, like the long-legged Bolt or Kenyan athletes, she is not to blame.

It is even worse that they refer to her as a “disorder of sexual differentiation” athlete, and insist she has to reduce her testosterone “down to female levels”. She is no disorder and she is female!

Tembisile Magkatho,Tembisa