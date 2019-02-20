Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All at sea over SAA

Front page headline says SAA lands R3.5bn to stay afloat until June, but should that have read aloft?

20 February 2019 - 05:00
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Getty Images
It was with some alarm that I read the banner headline on your front page, SAA lands R3.5bn to stay afloat until June (February 19).

Could it be that passengers on the national carrier will be issued with a pair of oars each as they board SAA’s transoceanic aircraft? Or should that have read “aloft”? Just checking if I should pack a wet suit.

Rowan PhillipsPretoria

Banks agree on R3.5bn lifeline for SAA in principle

Commercial banks agree to lend SAA R3.5bn for its operations until April as CEO Vuyani Jarana gives assurances they are not throwing good money ...
National
23 days ago

