LETTER: All at sea over SAA
Front page headline says SAA lands R3.5bn to stay afloat until June, but should that have read aloft?
20 February 2019 - 05:00
It was with some alarm that I read the banner headline on your front page, SAA lands R3.5bn to stay afloat until June (February 19).
Could it be that passengers on the national carrier will be issued with a pair of oars each as they board SAA’s transoceanic aircraft? Or should that have read “aloft”? Just checking if I should pack a wet suit.
Rowan Phillips, Pretoria