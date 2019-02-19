LETTER: Vote for the opposition, not the ANC

The people of SA daily read and hear about theft, corruption and dysfunction by ANC government officials in all state entities and government departments.

That the ANC thinks it should still govern is inconceivable. When the wrongdoers are prosecuted, people may start having faith in the future.

Less than a 10th of SA’s population is paying tax, which government officials dissipate and abuse. The ANC, through corruption, stealth and theft, has “stolen” the country’s future. The deployment of obtuse cadres into positions that require ingenuity has wrecked entities and departments beyond redemption.

What are South Africans to do?

Surely the answer lies in placing one’s vote in a party other than the ANC, so a coalition of parties can govern? Meanwhile, there are criminals to be arrested and prosecuted for a litany of offences that were committed and which have received huge publicity in the media.

The country waits with bated breath.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff