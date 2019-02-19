Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote for the opposition, not the ANC

The corrupt governing party has stolen the country’s future

19 February 2019 - 05:01
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN
The people of SA daily read and hear about theft, corruption and dysfunction by ANC government officials in all state entities and government departments.

That the ANC thinks it should still govern is inconceivable. When the wrongdoers are prosecuted, people may start having faith in the future.

Less than a 10th of SA’s population is paying tax, which government officials dissipate and abuse. The ANC, through corruption, stealth and theft, has “stolen” the country’s future. The deployment of obtuse cadres into positions that require ingenuity has wrecked entities and departments beyond redemption.

What are South Africans to do?

Surely the answer lies in placing one’s vote in a party other than the ANC, so a coalition of parties can govern? Meanwhile, there are criminals to be arrested and prosecuted for a litany of offences that were committed and which have received huge publicity in the media.

The country waits with bated breath.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

LETTER: Policies I want to see

Here's my to-do list for the government
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: DA offers a credible alternative to ANC’s BBBEE model

The opposition party’s bottom-up approach ensures it is not only elites and the politically connected who benefit
Opinion
4 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni’s first budget will shed light on Eskom

The Treasury has to tackle an electricity crisis on top of high unemployment and a global downturn, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
1 day ago

Eskom meltdown puts ratings at risk

Knock-on effects pose further risk to struggling economy
Business
1 day ago

An interesting budget for an interesting year

Tito Mboweni has a difficult task in next week’s budget, writes Delia Ndlovu, with the economy so weak and the ever-present Eskom issue
Opinion
2 days ago

