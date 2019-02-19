Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The DA and deprivation

Clarifying the opposition party's stand on race and BEE

19 February 2019 - 05:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: DA

I am a long-time supporter of the Institute of Race Relations and of Frans Cronje. For this reason I found his letter, “DA Plays a Dangerous Game”, February 13, difficult to understand.

He implies that the DA has chosen some horrendous new policy about race and BEE. He fails to mention that the policy is the same as that which the party had during the 2014 and 2016 elections.

To state that the DA has chosen to settle on race as a proxy is to misunderstand the DA position. It is not the proxy that is the focus; it is the social and economic deprivation that is such a feature of our society and of black people in particular, that the DA wants to tackle.

Suggesting that the party does not have a moral conviction about the pervasive poverty of so many of our people and does not have a sincere commitment to achieving the principles of the SA constitution is to do the DA an injustice. It does not deserve the allegation that it wants some sort of short-term advantage by dabbling in racial nationalism.

It is precisely because the DA has the support of voters right across the racial spectrum that it is the largest nonracial political party in SA and is best placed to offer decent, sensible and reasonable policies that will start to put right the mess the ANC has made of its 25 years in government.

Douglas Gibson
Former DA chief whip

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting

The meeting, which is expected to be heated, will discuss the party's controversial draft manifesto and the battle over its  broad-based BEE stance
Politics
14 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Spin-loving DA is pursuing numbers rather than ideas

The DA is in love with the capitalism it knows. The one we inherited from Victorian England. Top-down, exclusive and patronising
News
19 days ago

The DA does not take policy seriously, Gwen Ngwenya says

The DA's former head of policy says there were insufficient resources available to result in a policy outcome she could ‘be proud to be associated ...
National
25 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from one crisis to another

Fallout from Gwen Ngwenya's resignation is the latest in a long list of signs that SA’s main opposition party is losing its grip
Opinion
25 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe fairy-tale ends quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC faces its ultimate test in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN CROTTY: Will oil find turn SA into a Norway ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: DA’s new second-class voters
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA offers a credible alternative to ANC’s BBBEE model
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA playing a dangerous game with BEE
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA sees the light on BEE
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.