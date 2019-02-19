Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No arrests, just talk

A decade after looting and graft and still no action

19 February 2019 - 05:02
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The absence of democracies, particularly in Africa and Latin America, opened avenues for mass corruption. But when it happens in democratic states, the electorate, caught napping, has to take full responsibility for allowing graft to take place.

In other countries where no tax regimens exist, as in Pakistan or many in developing countries, as well as a few of the bankrupted European nations that sought bailouts, similar situations exist where the fiscus reaches unsustainable levels due to pressures bought about by poor tax revenues.

All in all, any nation that has as its head sleazy characters to whom the welfare of a state does not take precedence over personal aggrandisement, will be left devoid of growth, international trading partners and a myriad problems that stunts both nation-building and morale.

Past despots — the Sesekos, the shoe-loving Imelda Marcos, the Khan land-owning barons, the Kabilas — all were apprentices compared to the capturing South Koreans and South Africans.

A year in power, a commission to investigate the collapse of a bread basket state, no culpability, no arrests, just talk. A nation skating on thin ice!

AR Modak
Robertsham

MTN denies paying former ambassador to pave way for Iran deal

Group again rejects the claim by a former employee that it paid Yusuf Saloojee to facilitate the cancellation of Turkcell’s Iranian licence
Companies
1 day ago

Mapping corruption around the world, by the numbers

The 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index measures the perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories
News & Fox
5 days ago

Taxpayers likely to foot SAA’s R1.1bn Comair bill

Comair wins 14-year battle over SAA's anti-competitive conduct
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s allies still put their selfish demands ahead of the future of SA

The ANC cannot make a decision and implement it without the trade unions and the hapless SACP, forcing it to not implement the measures needed to ...
Politics
20 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC faces its ultimate test in Gauteng

Despite his best efforts, David Makhura might not be able to help the governing party hold on to SA’s economic heartland
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe fairy-tale ends quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC faces its ultimate test in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN CROTTY: Will oil find turn SA into a Norway ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Corruption fiasco
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu protest needs our support
Opinion / Letters

Scandal-hit Bosasa’s liquidation will result in 4,500 jobs lost
National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Tito Mboweni as he delivers first budget ...
Politics

Icasa boss sentenced to 20 years in jail
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.