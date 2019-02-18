LETTER: Time to panic

Your editorial "It’s Time to Panic, quickly Quickly (February 14) got it wrong. The time to panic is not when the lights go out but when decisions are taken that could cause that to happen.

Eskom’s crisis began with delayed investment in the early 2000s. But the time to panic was in 2008 when it became evident, under Valli Moosa’s watch, that politics was going to rule the Kusile and Medupi projects.

It was fatal to allow a local team that had not built a power station for 20 years to take charge. It put all the risk in weak local hands and enabled disastrous political interference in the process.

Once disaster strikes, crisis management rules. This is where we are today. Short-term decisions are being taken to address immediate problems. Done well, if politics allows, we may return to a position where the country can be directed by more strategic perspectives. But the correct management slogan is to “panic at the right time”.

We can test this approach with premier David Makhura’s state of the province speech. Gauteng faces a water crisis over the next decade if action is not taken now. He has a plan on his desk outlining the uncomfortable actions needed to avert it. Will he push the panic button now, at the right time, or wait for the inevitable drought and condemn the province to a day-zero saga? Listen to the speech!

Mike Muller

Via e-mail