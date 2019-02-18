Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leon shows he's not the DA corporate leadership

18 February 2019 - 05:03
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SUPPLIED
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tony Leon’s piece “Cyril Ramaphosa can take valuable pointers from Roosevelt’s playbook”, February 15) reminded me of the time when leaders of political parties had something thoughtful and useful to contribute. Barack Obama not Donald Trump. Tony Blair not Jeremy Corbyn. Leon not the DA corporate leadership. 

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi responded to the Institute for Race Relations’  accusation that the  party is indistinguishable from the ANC by confirming that the DA regards race as a proxy for disadvantage, but then throws in that “race is not the only proxy for it, because it is well evidenced that race cannot be the only determinate”.

If that is so, why not say it instead of saying the opposite. Having your cake and eating it doesn’t go down too well. Neither constituency trusts you. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town 

LETTER: DA sees the light on BEE

Ditching similar policies has ensured prosperity for many other countries
Opinion
6 days ago

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting

The meeting, which is expected to be heated, will discuss the party's controversial draft manifesto and the battle over its  broad-based BEE stance
Politics
13 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Spin-loving DA is pursuing numbers rather than ideas

The DA is in love with the capitalism it knows. The one we inherited from Victorian England. Top-down, exclusive and patronising
News
18 days ago

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit

Ngwenya leaves her post in part over differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment
Politics
24 days ago

LETTER: DA chases votes it will never win

Party should offer an alternative to the ANC based on clear thinking and rational, forward-looking policies
Opinion
20 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from one crisis to another

Fallout from Gwen Ngwenya's resignation is the latest in a long list of signs that SA’s main opposition party is losing its grip
Opinion
24 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NKOSANA MAKATE: Facts about my 18-year battle ...
Opinion
3.
RON DERBY: What Woolworths and Eskom can teach us ...
Opinion
4.
Unbundling Eskom is code for privatisation
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa can take valuable pointers from Roosevelt’s play book
Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: DA offers a credible alternative to ANC’s BBBEE model
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s new second-class voters
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA playing a dangerous game with BEE
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sabotaged by the ANC
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.