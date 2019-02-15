Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s new second-class voters

Opposition party entrenches discrimination with BEE policy

15 February 2019 - 05:00 Jack Miller
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
The DA’s new BEE policy has now finally thrown their “liberal values” on the rubbish pile as it joined the ANC in the pit of race-based politics.

What is concerning is that Mmusi Maimane,  with the stroke of his pen, has made half of his voters, who happen not to be black, second-class citizens. Yet he still expects them to vote for him.

It seems the DA policy on BEE and affirmative action is going to do discrimination “correctly”, as opposed to the ANC.

Therefore, entrepreneurs  who worldwide come out of the most educated citizens, the middle class to which a large proportion of coloureds, Indians and whites belong, will now struggle for fair recognition and employment in the country under DA policy.

In the Cape Party we believe in equal opportunity for all citizens, regardless of race. We have seen over the past 24 years of ANC rule that affirmative action and BEE have resulted in low growth, a dysfunctional government and failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

We wish the DA well on  its new direction. But to the people of the Western Cape, we express deep concern over the economic effects of such a move, as no modern nation of the 21st century relies on discrimination to advance  its economy; the people rely on productive free enterprise, which knows no skin colour.

We would like to extend an invitation to all DA voters in the Western Cape who are against discrimination to join us in our quest for a Western Cape free of racial discrimination.

Jack Miller
Leader, Cape Party 

