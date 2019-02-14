LETTER: Quick moves needed to save Eskom

I don’t know about you, but the romance of candlelit dinners forced upon me by the sheer incompetence and outright criminality of Eskom is now over. I am furious at the utility and its staff and its patrons in the government and the ANC, both of which must take full responsibility for the predicament and catastrophic state we find ourselves in.

The governing ANC directly, and through its grip on federal power, has gerrymandered the once functional and efficient power utility into a rusted shell of neglect and mismanagement. In the past 10 or so years, the utility has been ransacked from a company making a profit to one in well over R400bn in debt. It can’t even service the interest on its debt. Eskom is terminally ill in medical terms.

Eskom has been allowed, and in fact forced, by the past president into its present state of decay and ineptitude by using it as a cash cow for ANC party cronies (and Gupta Inc), and as a lekker retirement position where you can draw a huge salary for doing nothing. So if the place falls apart you can never be blamed because you never did anything! That’s the way the ANC has evolved into a criminal fortress, to the suffering and pain of the nation at large.

Eskom cannot be saved with its present management in place. A separation of the sinking ship into three smaller sinking lifeboats is not the answer, because they are all going to be commanded by the captain of the mother ship (HMS Eskom Holdings), who hasn’t a clue. Get a crew of smart, honest and experienced sailors to fix the ship before it is too late.

Peter C Baker

Parktown North