LETTER: Wise to keep the lights on in Sandton

Dear Eskom,

We appreciate that you are suffering as a result of the theft and ineptitude that beleaguered your organisation over the past few years.

However, the manner in which you have handled the crisis reflects much the same level of ineptitude. I am suggesting that you go about the load-shedding strategy in which you are currently engaged considerably more efficiently that you are right now. While you seem to enjoy some vague appreciation that your power shortages are damaging the economy, the manner in which you are going about it reflects little recognition of how the cuts may be optimised.

In particular, you should surely be aware that Johannesburg is the powerhouse of the South African economy. Accordingly, you should seek power savings elsewhere. Sandton especially needs an ongoing, uninterrupted power supply.

In short, it is high time that you demonstrated at least a modicum of wisdom.

Yours sincerely,

John Spira

Johannesburg