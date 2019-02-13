Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa silent on Zimbabwe

President failed to mention the crisis in his state of the nation address

13 February 2019 - 05:00 George Devenish
Protesters stand behind a burning barricade during protests on a road leading to Harare, Zimbabwe, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
Protesters stand behind a burning barricade during protests on a road leading to Harare, Zimbabwe, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

What was manifestly absent from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was anything of substance on foreign affairs. This is disappointing, taking into account the crisis in Zimbabwe, involving gross human rights abuses such as loss of life, suffering and brutality by its armed forces.

This could spiral out of control with potentially disastrous consequences for both Zimbabwe and SA.

It is hoped that Ramaphosa and international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu grapple with this problem with the same determination and insight that the president is committed to tackle our vexed political and economic domestic situation.

Indeed, the recent démarche sent to five Western states for disregarding diplomatic niceties of protocol in urging the expedition of prosecution of our alleged serious corruption offenders, should rather have been sent to the dictatorial and corrupt regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa, for manifest human rights in abuses in Zimbabwe.

George Devenish
Durban

Britain’s minister for Africa calls for more sanctions against Zimbabwe

Harriett Baldwin says Britain will not support Zimbabwe's return to the Commonwealth and will not give a bailout
World
8 days ago

Zimbabwe’s economy is in slow-motion collapse

The only possible solution is to form a government of national unity with which the international community could engage
Opinion
11 days ago

Zimbabwe dismisses reports of new currency as economic crisis heightens

The government says it is concerned about the 'falsehoods coming from some political quarters'
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe should adopt the rand, says former finance minister Tendai Biti

The call is an endorsement of the government’s efforts to link Zimbabwe’s economy to SA’s currency
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe churches step in to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa talks

Country is clearly hurting, angry and traumatised says Ecumenical Church Leaders' Forum bishop and MDC leader endorses their intervention
World
6 days ago

Related Articles

Britain’s minister for Africa calls for more sanctions against Zimbabwe
World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s economy is in slow-motion collapse
Opinion

Zimbabwe dismisses reports of new currency as economic crisis heightens
World / Africa

JUSTICE MALALA: Sub-par SA’s leaders need to put some effort into the dismal ...
News

Zimbabwe should adopt the rand, says former finance minister Tendai Biti
World / Africa

Zimbabwe likely to return some land to white farmers
World / Africa

Zimbabwe churches step in to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa ...
World / Africa

