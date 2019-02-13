LETTER: Ramaphosa silent on Zimbabwe

What was manifestly absent from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was anything of substance on foreign affairs. This is disappointing, taking into account the crisis in Zimbabwe, involving gross human rights abuses such as loss of life, suffering and brutality by its armed forces.

This could spiral out of control with potentially disastrous consequences for both Zimbabwe and SA.

It is hoped that Ramaphosa and international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu grapple with this problem with the same determination and insight that the president is committed to tackle our vexed political and economic domestic situation.

Indeed, the recent démarche sent to five Western states for disregarding diplomatic niceties of protocol in urging the expedition of prosecution of our alleged serious corruption offenders, should rather have been sent to the dictatorial and corrupt regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa, for manifest human rights in abuses in Zimbabwe.

George Devenish

Durban