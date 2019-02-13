Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Magda Wierzycka judging out of ignorance

And in the process besmirching the reputation DM5 has built over a decade

13 February 2019 - 05:00 Neo Moshimane and Mathopo Moshimane
Synia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: SUPPLIED
On February 6, Business Day published a column by Magda Wierzycka (Unknown Entities thrive on incredible PIC largesse).

In the article, Wierzycka refers to “the obscurely named DM5” and proceeds to suggest that DM5 has unduly benefitted from the “largesse of the PIC”. We are Mathopo, a legal firm  that was founded in 2008.

It is clear that Wierzycka concludes that her ignorance of our existence and the work we have done for various clients amounts to evidence of wrongdoing or nefarious intentions on our part. This conclusion is wrong and without merit.

Wierzycka failed to substantiate how DM5 unjustifiably received fees from “questionable and badly defined services” offered to the PIC. Wierzycka made no attempt to establish our role in the transaction we advised in, something we would have explained to her.

The fact that Wierzycka has not heard of our firm or expended any effort in finding out what we do does not amount to evidence that supports her conclusion. This is most unfortunate and has besmirched the reputation of our firm.

We hope the editor holds her to a higher standard in future columns.

Neo Moshimane and Mathopo Moshimane

Mulangaphuma Inc

