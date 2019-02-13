Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA playing a dangerous game with BEE

Using race as proxy for disadvantage is crude

13 February 2019 - 05:00 Frans Cronje
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The DA has not rejected race-based policy, and your correspondent James Cunningham (DA sees light on BEE, 12 February) is wrong that Deng’s dictum applies to the party. The DA has in fact stated that race is a proxy for disadvantage, that race must therefore be the basis of policy, although it is careful to add that it will apply the policy more effectively than the ANC.

More accurately, the DA dictum is something along these lines of  “it matters that the cat is black and we hope it will still catch mice”, a message that for lack of conviction recalls the “separate development with justice” mantra of the United Party.

Cunningham correctly observes that wherever race-based policy has been applied, it has led to economic and political misery. You do not need a proxy, let alone the proxy of race, to determine disadvantage because disadvantage itself can easily be determined, measured, and assessed. Even if you were to insist on a proxy, then unemployment, or the level of education attained by a person’s parents, would far more accurately divide the country along lines of advantage and disadvantage than the crude and distasteful application of race.

We have long argued therefore that empowerment policy should not be based on race but rather on the actual disadvantage suffered by the beneficiaries of the policy. Nothing would better ensure that the policy served its intended purpose.  

But the DA knows all of this and the reason it has chosen instead to settle on race as a proxy is not moral conviction or a sincere commitment to social justice, but rather that it hopes for some short-term political advantage to accrue if it dabbles a bit in racial nationalist populism. It is a very dangerous thing to do.    

Frans Cronje
CEO, Institute of Race Relations

LETTER: DA sees the light on BEE

Ditching similar policies has ensured prosperity for many other countries
Opinion
1 day ago

Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi Maimane

The opposition leader says internal polling shows that the party will garner more votes in the May election as it eyes control of three provinces
Politics
3 days ago

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting

The meeting, which is expected to be heated, will discuss the party's controversial draft manifesto and the battle over its  broad-based BEE stance
Politics
9 days ago

LETTER: What exactly does the DA stand for?

It sells itself as a liberal party, yet utterances by some of its leaders are undeniably illiberal
Opinion
7 days ago

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit

Ngwenya leaves her post in part over differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment
Politics
19 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: A deadly combination has triggered ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Malema Moral Washing ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: NEC cracks whip over Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
5.
Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: DA sees the light on BEE
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What exactly does the DA stand for?
Opinion / Letters

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting
Politics

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit
Politics

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The voting conundrum
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.