LETTER: Why no love for Shenge?

I was shocked with disbelief when President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to recognise IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his state of the nation address.

Should we believe his words carry weight? He said: “This task of building a better South Africa is our collective task as a nation, as the people of South Africa. Our society is anchored in the roots of tolerance as well as co-existence.”

Why did he choose not to recognise or single out Buthelezi? Does he want to tell us he did not contribute in building this country? Which tolerance and co-existence is he referring to when he fails to realise what Shenge did, and is still doing, for this country?

Dikeledi Ntsoelengoe

Kimberley