Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why no love for Shenge?

Ramaphosa failed to recognise IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his state of the nation address

11 February 2019 - 05:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

I was shocked with disbelief when President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to recognise IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his state of the nation address.

Should we believe his words carry weight? He said: “This task of building a better South Africa is our collective task as a nation, as the people of South Africa. Our society is anchored in the roots of tolerance as well as co-existence.”

Why did he choose not to recognise or single out Buthelezi? Does he want to tell us he did not contribute in building this country? Which tolerance and co-existence is he referring to when he fails to realise what Shenge did, and is still doing, for this country?

Dikeledi Ntsoelengoe
Kimberley

TOM EATON: If you couldn’t make the Sona after-party, this is what you missed

The French had hit paydirt in Mossel Bay and he felt like chopped liver — then uBaba phoned
News
2 days ago

Busa gives Ramaphosa’s address the thumbs up

Business Unity SA thinks the president’s speech sets SA on the right course, but some — including Cosatu — disagree
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa appoints body to make SA a contender in digital revolution space

The commission will be a national overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation, Ramaphosa said during his Sona
National
3 days ago

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission
National
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa disarms opposition at Sona with ‘band’ joke

He told a smiling Julius Malema that he would sing the Hugh Masekela song should the EFF leader win the national election
National
3 days ago

Election will take place on May 8, Ramaphosa announces in Sona

The date of May 8 is strategic for President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the difficult dynamics within the ANC
National
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ‘formidable’ task ahead: fixing the economy

Quoting late US president Theodore Roosevelt in his Sona, Ramaphosa said the task of building a better SA was a ‘collective’ one
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Some of them need to go to jail
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
RON DERBY: Sorting Eskom a decision too long ...
Opinion
3.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Ramaphosa must focus ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Dudu Myeni attacks by another route
Opinion / Letters
5.
SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Who is rocking RocoMamas' ...
Opinion

Related Articles

TOM EATON: If you couldn’t make the Sona after-party, this is what you missed
News

Busa gives Ramaphosa’s address the thumbs up
National

Ramaphosa appoints body to make SA a contender in digital revolution space
National

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona
National

Cyril Ramaphosa disarms opposition at Sona with ‘band’ joke
National

Election will take place on May 8, Ramaphosa announces in Sona
National

Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ‘formidable’ task ahead: fixing the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.