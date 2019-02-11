LETTER: Sona was a breath of fresh air

I was hopeful that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handwriting will come through in his second state of the nation address (Sona). Not only did his handwriting come through stronger than before, but his whole footprint too. What a contrast to the Zuma hot air!

Of course much work remains to be done, but he is setting the right tone under difficult circumstances in a very presidential way. He addressed all the burning issues: economic growth and job creation, investment, crime and corruption, education and training, and tolerance.

His focus on education and training, including a focus on technical education, is inspiring and visionary. His plea for tolerance and unity in this divisive climate was timely, sincere and convincing.

Despite a cloud still hanging over us due to the corrupt Zuma era, I have no doubt that this speech will go a long way in restoring investor confidence. His skillful and humorous handling of the leaders of the leaders of the EFF and the DA right at the outset was masterful.

This was a forward-looking vision for our country. The ship is still turning!

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag