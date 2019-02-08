LETTER: Why arrest the whistle-blowers?

I was perplexed when I read that the major whistle-blowers of Bosasa at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder, have been arrested by the Hawks (Agrizzi arrest ‘could scare off witnesses’, February 7).

As far as I’m concerned this is a stupid move, because their cooperation is very important for any of the cases to proceed. Another issue is how will it affect other people who want to come forward and testify not only in the Bosasa case, but on any other shenanigans and theft in government departments?

My answer is that it will hinder the prospects of uncovering more corruption, not only within Bosasa, and the inquiry will grind to a halt.

The main question though remains. Why were the whistle-blowers arrested and not the people exposed during the inquiry for being involved in criminal activities? I may sound stupid but why are the Watson brothers still free, or at the very least Gavin Watson or some ANC big wheels?

This was the wrong move. The new broom at the top of the National Prosecuting Authority has already started scaring other whistle-blowers to come forward lest they incriminate themselves.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston