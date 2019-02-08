Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni’s job is vital

Finance minister should be a tough, independent thinker — not a dumb communist

08 February 2019 - 05:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo
The finance minister needs to be a tough, independent thinker, and above all, must not be a dumb communist (“Ambition may keep Mboweni in harness”, February 7).

Put another lightweight in the job and we’re finished. It is probably as simple as that.

This country cannot afford anymore messing around with the second-most important job in government.

Steve Shepherd,via Businesslive

