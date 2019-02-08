LETTER: The race card is overplayed

Viewing everything through the lens of race is by now truly tiresome, if not damaging. Has Steven Friedman (Vodacom row over rewarding merit touches a nerve, February 6) already forgotten about Woolworths and Shannon McLaughlin’s baby carrier, or Frankie’s Soft Drinks? They were not black entrepreneurs.

It illustrates that it is a normal, if thieving and thus offensive, process in economies the world over. To raise the Nkosana Makate Please Call Me case as a principle that whites spend their time keeping blacks out is, quite frankly, racist.

The outrage on radio in the McLaughlin case was easily equalled, which is why Woolworths made a prompt u-turn. More important would be to shield the consumer from unsolicited please call me SMSs. I just quietly deleted mine, rather than incur the cost of a call.

Jens Kuhn,Cape Town