LETTER: More arrests needed in Bosasa inquiry

Zuma, Myeni, Mokonyane and Watson brothers should be next in line

08 February 2019 - 05:00
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.
The arrest of seven people in the Bosasa case must be welcomed with open arms. It is a sign the country is finally taking the fight against corruption seriously.

The testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and its former CFO gave us a deeper understanding of what was happening in that company, particularly regarding its influence on leading politicians and government departments. The rot there was too much to bear.

We must encourage the Hawks to go deeper and arrest the Watson brothers, because the evidence is there for all to see.

Those who knowingly benefited, such as former president Jacob Zuma, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and many others must also follow. It can’t be that those implicated are free and those who give testimony are the ones being arrested.

The Hawks must not only focus on the Bosasa debacle — we  also have a Gupta mess to deal with; we have not forgotten. This will teach future looters a clear lesson that corruption has no place in our country. We want a government that has credible leaders who can’t be bought with Louis Vuitton bags and groceries.

Let us continue to support the Zondo commission and hope that more people will come forward to give their testimonies. Safety must be guaranteed for them and let the thugs go to jail. 

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

