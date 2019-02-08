Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leadership vacuum alive and well

The new administration has failed to tackle the Eskom crisis and high unemployment

08 February 2019 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Twelve months is a long time in politics. The settling-down period of the new administration is over, and with it time to deliver. 

Alas, Eskom’s position has worsened, the cabinet still bloats with residues of the Jacob Zuma era, unemployment is still high and austerity measures so necessary to bring down deficits are not in place.

We all cheered when Zuma departed. It seems the shoe is now on the other foot, and the man is grinning from Dube to Dubai. This while the country’s leadership vacuum still shows signs of fatigue.

Toughness is not part of the ANC’s DNA — it is here that the remedy lies.

We have great people, a great economy, an excellent tax base. Use it prudently, or the ruin that got Robert Mugabe oustedbeckons.

Election 2019 must alter the ANC’s thinking.

AR Modak,Robertsham

