LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC

Three officials who are worth supporting don’t count in party

07 February 2019 - 05:00
Higher education minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS
I would vote for the ANC because of three people: higher education minister Naledi Pandor, deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele and Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi. 

Pandor is the last breed of Mandela-like servant leaders. She is an inspirational woman. Gungubele makes me sleeps better at night as I know he will never sell this country for a tray of chicken pieces. I find the attacks on Gungubele by  the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) whistleblower disingenuous. Do you think Gungubele is so stupid as to come to the PIC and promote corruption in a post-Zuma era  in which the media and public are hyper-vigilant? 

Lesufi is the future of SA.  His fight against Vodacom means he will always stay in the corner of the little man. I find it ironic that Vodacom is more scared of the EFF than the ANC.

I trust Pandor, Gungubele and Lesufi more than President Cyril Ramaphosa. Unfortunately, their voices are not important in the ANC.

I won’t for vote for Ramaphosa as it is a vote for Jacob Zuma. Why should I vote for Bosasa and the Guptas? Sorry Pandor, Gungubele and Lesufi.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, via e-mail

