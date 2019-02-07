LETTER: Should we trust Ramaphosa?
Does anyone believe the president’s promises to fix the economy?
07 February 2019 - 17:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks, smiles and again asks us to trust the ANC government (Ramaphosa tackles mining investors’ fears, February 6).
Trust us, we will solve Eskom; trust us, expropriation without compensation will not hurt your investments; trust us, we will solve education, crime, unemployment, health. Trust us, public debt is not a crisis. Is anyone “resting assured”?
Mani None
Via Businesslive