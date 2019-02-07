LETTER: Should we trust Ramaphosa?

President Cyril Ramaphosa talks, smiles and again asks us to trust the ANC government (Ramaphosa tackles mining investors’ fears, February 6).

Trust us, we will solve Eskom; trust us, expropriation without compensation will not hurt your investments; trust us, we will solve education, crime, unemployment, health. Trust us, public debt is not a crisis. Is anyone “resting assured”?

Mani None

Via Businesslive