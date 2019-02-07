LETTER: Ongoing debate in DA is a sign of a growing party

The DA is a liberal party with many diverse opinions, backgrounds and cultures. We pride ourselves on being a party for all South Africans, and we believe in one SA for all. With this diversity comes healthy dialogue and robust debate that is central to forming credible policies and sound principles.

While it is unfortunate that there have been many leaks and premature comments about the different views on policies within the party, this continual debate is a strength, not a weakness. It is the natural metamorphosis of a growing party.

We believe that through our discussions and debates we will be able to present a credible, robust, thoughtful and vibrant policy offer.

This will be communicated to the public when we launch our manifesto on February 23. It will focus on a number of areas, including fighting corruption, fixing the police force, creating fair access to real and long-term jobs, securing our borders and speeding up the delivery of basic services.

Our immigration stance is different to the myopic insistence to build a wall by US President Donald Trump. The DA recognises the valuable contribution that immigrants can make, and it is important to remove barriers that hinder immigrants from doing so.

We want to make SA to continue being attractive to foreign nationals globally. We want to make the visa system as easy as possible for businesspeople and tourists.

We need to secure our borders to address these issues as well as the prevalence of human trafficking, the illicit flow of drugs into our country and crime syndicates operating across our borders. The DA’s plan will protect everyone.

The DA will cement its policies reflecting its principles in February — watch this space.

Solly Malatsi,DA national spokesperson