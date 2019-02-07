Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ongoing debate in DA is a sign of a growing party

Launch of manifesto will reveal a credible and vibrant policy

07 February 2019 - 05:00
Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen, right, speaks in Parliament as DA leader Mmusi Maimane looks on . File photo: TREVOR SAMSON
Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen, right, speaks in Parliament as DA leader Mmusi Maimane looks on . File photo: TREVOR SAMSON

It is important to respond to Marius Roodt’s letter to debunk his claims the “DA’s principles uncertain” (February 6) so that the truth prevails.

The DA  is a liberal party with many diverse opinions, backgrounds and cultures. We pride ourselves on being a party for all South Africans, and we believe in one SA  for all. With this diversity comes healthy dialogue and robust debate  that is central to forming credible policies and sound principles.

While it is unfortunate that there have been many leaks and premature comments  about the  different views on policies within the party, this continual debate is a strength, not a weakness. It is the natural metamorphosis of a growing party.

We believe that through our discussions and debates we will be able to present a credible, robust, thoughtful and vibrant policy offer.

This will be communicated to the public when we launch our manifesto on February 23. It will focus on a number of areas, including  fighting corruption, fixing the police force, creating fair access to real and long-term jobs, securing our borders and speeding up the delivery of basic services.

Our immigration stance is different to the myopic insistence to build a wall by US President Donald Trump. The DA recognises the valuable contribution that immigrants can make, and it is important to remove barriers that hinder immigrants from doing so.

We want to make SA  to continue  being attractive to foreign nationals globally.  We want to make the visa system as easy as possible for businesspeople and tourists.

We need to secure our borders to  address these issues as well as the prevalence of human trafficking, the illicit flow of drugs into our country and crime syndicates operating across our borders. The DA’s plan will protect everyone.

The DA will cement  its policies reflecting  its principles in February  — watch this space.

Solly Malatsi,DA national spokesperson

