LETTER: Memo wrong to combine Mergence’s PIC fees

The Mergence Group has two subsidiaries that conduct business with the PIC: Mergence Africa Capital and Mergence Investment Managers. Mergence Africa Capital is a derivative broking, structuring and advisory business. This subsidiary earned R36m in derivative broking and advisory fees from the PIC from 2014 to 2018 — not R110m as stated.

We believe that the figures, which span a number of years, for both our companies Mergence Africa Capital and Mergence Investment Managers have been erroneously combined. If that is the case then the total fees, including asset management fees, for all service providers (including asset/investment managers) of the PIC, should also be published over the same period. We believe the information in the memo Wierzycka refers to does not compare apples with apples.

Mergence Group was founded in 2004 and has a respectable track record. Contrary to the statement that these fees were paid to “unknown entities for a range of questionable and badly defined services”, both Mergence Investment Managers and Mergence Africa Capital are well-known and respected financial services businesses with a track record of more than 15 years and a highly respected client base that includes Sygnia.

The combined Mergence Group manages assets to the value of R43bn and employs more than 86 people. Since 2014, Mergence Africa Capital has been highly rated within the derivative dealing category of the Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts awards, reflecting not only a skilled and experienced team but a team known by the market.

All services that these entities have conducted with all our clients, including the PIC, have been well defined and all fees have been negotiated at market-related rates. We have built this business with our own risk equity and independent bank financing. To have our reputation tarnished for what is obviously an error is very disconcerting.

Masimo Magerman,MD, Mergence Africa Holdings