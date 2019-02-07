LETTER: ANC not capable of listening to anyone
Whether party is capable of turning anything around is doubtful
07 February 2019 - 05:00
Information contained in your opinion piece (“Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion”, February 5) is accurate; however, you are talking to a brick wall if you think the ANC takes any notice of anyone.
You would be better served writing an article and asking: Is the ANC actually capable of turning anything around, in the first place?
Paul Muller,via e-mail