Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC not capable of listening to anyone

Whether party is capable of turning anything around is doubtful

07 February 2019 - 05:00
International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Information contained in your opinion piece (“Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion”, February 5) is accurate; however, you are talking to a brick wall if you think the ANC takes any notice of anyone.

You would be better served writing an article and asking: Is the ANC actually capable  of turning anything around, in the first place? 

Paul Muller,via e-mail

EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion

Incident was sparked by report Western governments warned Ramaphosa unless he acts against perpetrators of state capture his investment goals are ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over corruption concerns

Minister of international relations has criticised the five ambassadors, saying they should have followed proper diplomatic channels to raise concerns
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Point the finger at yourself, Dirco

Perhaps foreign affairs should be informed of the meaning of that ever powerful Latin phrase mea culpa
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what friends are for

Protocol or not, these people are our allies and sometimes the truth is best heard from friends
Opinion
2 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ramaphosa is King Canute, not Moses

Salvation, for the ANC and for SA, is just over the horizon, or around the corner, or starts on Monday. Praise be
Opinion
1 day ago

SA warned to act against corrupt, or else

Five countries which account for 75% of foreign direct investment in SA expressed concern about what they called 'obstacles'
National
3 days ago

