LETTER: What exactly does the DA stand for?

It sells itself as a liberal party, yet utterances by some of its leaders are undeniably illiberal

06 February 2019 - 05:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN
Solly Malatsi, in his response to Natasha Marrian (Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please, January 28), is correct in saying that the DA is often unfairly treated in the media.

What must be questioned, however, is Malatsi’s assertion that the DA has been “firm” in its principles.

It is not clear to many outsiders where the party stands on a number of principles. What, for example, is the party’s stance on free speech? Or on BEE? Many in the party itself would probably be hard-pressed to answer those questions.

In addition, the DA, ostensibly a liberal party, is taking illiberal and populist positions on a number of issues. Its stance on immigration is, as Business Day argued, straight out of the Donald Trump playbook. Comments on foreigners by DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba received little or no censure, which makes it seem the DA at least implicitly agrees with him. Liberalism values an open society, which welcomes outsiders. It does not seem that the DA still ascribes to these values.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane has also in the past raised the issue of whether referenda should be held on gay rights and the return of the death penalty, again fundamentally illiberal positions.

Though the DA may often be treated unfairly in the media, it does itself no favours by abandoning liberal principles when it suits it. The party would probably be treated more fairly in the media, and have a better image among voters, if it stuck to those principles rather than seemingly abandoning them on a whim.

Marius Roodt,Head of campaigns, Institute of Race Relations

LETTER: DA trying to find the truth

The party is using democratic institutions, such as the public protector, to find out whether the president misled parliament about a Bosasa donation
1 day ago

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting

The meeting, which is expected to be heated, will discuss the party's controversial draft manifesto and the battle over its  broad-based BEE stance
1 day ago

Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please

The DA has been tested over the last year, but it has managed to grow its governance footprint and expand its support base, writes Solly Malatsi
9 days ago

Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit

Ngwenya leaves her post in part over differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment
12 days ago

The DA does not take policy seriously, Gwen Ngwenya says

The DA's former head of policy says there were insufficient resources available to result in a policy outcome she could ‘be proud to be associated ...
12 days ago

