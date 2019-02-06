LETTER: Sales impetus

Among the many points to applaud in the article “Fixing economy needs guts, not gimmicks” (Feb. 5), the message which absolutely must get through: “Capitalism runs on sales. In survey after survey we find that the number one reason businesses are slow to hire and invest in new plant and equipment is a lack of demand for the things they produce. Businesses hire and invest when they’re swamped with customers.”

Shawn Hagedorn

Via Businesslive