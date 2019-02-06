Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sales impetus

Duma Gqubule raises an important point about what drives business

06 February 2019 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Among the many points to applaud in the article “Fixing economy needs guts, not gimmicks” (Feb. 5), the message which absolutely must get through: “Capitalism runs on sales. In survey after survey we find that the number one reason businesses are slow to hire and invest in new plant and equipment is a lack of demand for the things they produce. Businesses hire and invest when they’re swamped with customers.”

Shawn Hagedorn
Via Businesslive

DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not gimmicks

President Cyril Ramaphosa must deliver solid plans in his state of the nation address
Opinion
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Sub-par SA’s leaders need to put some effort into the dismal economy

While our economy is in crisis, our leaders will  insist on playing politics – and we can’t afford it
News
1 day ago

SA to grasp Eskom bull ‘by the horns’, says Rob Davies

Eskom, which warns of R20bn in losses, is considered by many to be the single greatest threat to the country’s economy
National
17 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Confidence falling ahead of state of nation address

As business confidence continues to ease, close attention will be paid to the state of the nation address for signs of growth, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: PIC board resignation provides a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not gimmicks
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Sub-par SA’s leaders need to put some effort into the dismal ...
News

SA to grasp Eskom bull ‘by the horns’, says Rob Davies
National

LETTER: Little reason for optimism
Opinion / Letters

SA’s land breakdown, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.