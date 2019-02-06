Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Point the finger at yourself, Dirco

Perhaps foreign affairs should be informed of the meaning of that ever powerful Latin phrase mea culpa

06 February 2019 - 05:00
International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: THE TIMES
International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: THE TIMES

Rather than castigating the UK, the USA, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands for daring to infringe on our independence, South Africa’s foreign affairs spokespeople should be welcoming with open arms the valuable input forthcoming from these five countries.

Their contention that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk should be lauded, since this is a valid and compelling recommendation.

Perhaps foreign affairs should be informed of the meaning of that ever powerful Latin phrase mea culpa. The fingers they are pointing need to be turned around and directed instead at our unethical and inept ANC government.

John Spira
Johannesburg

EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion

Incident was sparked by report Western governments warned Ramaphosa unless he acts against perpetrators of state capture his investment goals are ...
Opinion
1 day ago

SA’s diplomatic tiff with Europe is a storm in a teacup

Five ambassadors regret the misunderstanding and say they were merely offering advice to the presidency on improving foreign investment
Politics
1 day ago

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to act on corruption allegations

The governing party is taking a knock ahead of the key 2019 general election as revelations of wrongdoing by senior members emerge from state capture ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a letter that was never sent

The world according to the ANC: the Swiss are colonisers and Venezuela’s Maduro is a good egg
Opinion
19 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what friends are for

Protocol or not, these people are our allies and sometimes the truth is best heard from friends
Opinion
1 day ago

SA warned to act against corrupt, or else

Five countries which account for 75% of foreign direct investment in SA expressed concern about what they called 'obstacles'
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: PIC board resignation provides a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion
Opinion / Editorials

SA’s diplomatic tiff with Europe is a storm in a teacup
Politics

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to act on corruption allegations
Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over corruption concerns
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a letter that was never sent
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what friends are for
Opinion / Bruce's List

SA warned to act against corrupt, or else
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.