LETTER: Point the finger at yourself, Dirco

Rather than castigating the UK, the USA, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands for daring to infringe on our independence, South Africa’s foreign affairs spokespeople should be welcoming with open arms the valuable input forthcoming from these five countries.

Their contention that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk should be lauded, since this is a valid and compelling recommendation.

Perhaps foreign affairs should be informed of the meaning of that ever powerful Latin phrase mea culpa. The fingers they are pointing need to be turned around and directed instead at our unethical and inept ANC government.

John Spira

Johannesburg