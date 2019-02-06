Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Curious response to a worthy initiative

Furore about memo shows officialdom is unaware of the fact that corruption is a human rights issue worldwide

06 February 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The department of international relations has reportedly taken umbrage at the action of diplomats of the “Great Powers” (as the Sunday Times calls them) who provided a memo to the presidency as part of the effort going into raising $100bn in new investment for SA. The US, UK, France, Germany and Switzerland are involved in 75% of foreign investment in SA.

The Sunday Times reports that an official in the presidency responded that “the move by the five countries was unprecedented as foreign nations only ‘interfere’ in domestic affairs when governments violate their laws or commit human rights violations”.

As Navi Pillay, a former UN human rights commissioner, has pointed out: “Corruption has a direct impact on people’s human rights. Nearly 870-million people go to bed hungry every night and many of them are children. Corruption denies them the right to food, and in some cases their right to life … A human rights-based approach to anti-corruption responds to the people’s resounding call for a social, political and economic order that delivers on the promise of freedom from fear and freedom from want.”

Quite apart from the fact that the memo in question was apparently prepared at the request of the presidency, it is clear that officialdom in SA is blithely unaware of the fact that corruption is a human rights issue worldwide.

As long ago as 2011, in the second Glenister case, the Constitutional Court ruled that corruption is a human rights issue in SA: “It [corruption] fuels maladministration and public fraudulence and imperils the capacity of the state to fulfil its obligations to respect, protect, promote and fulfil all the rights enshrined in the bill of rights”.

Whichever way the origin of the memo is construed, it should be welcomed as a timely intervention in the stuttering fight against the corrupt in our midst, not treated as the occasion for a démarche. The president should take the bull by the horns in his state of the nation address due on Thursday, not duck and dive like his predecessor.

Paul Hoffman SC,Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion

Incident was sparked by report Western governments warned Ramaphosa unless he acts against perpetrators of state capture his investment goals are ...
Opinion
1 day ago

SA’s diplomatic tiff with Europe is a storm in a teacup

Five ambassadors regret the misunderstanding and say they were merely offering advice to the presidency on improving foreign investment
Politics
1 day ago

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to act on corruption allegations

The governing party is taking a knock ahead of the key 2019 general election as revelations of wrongdoing by senior members emerge from state capture ...
Politics
1 day ago

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over corruption concerns

Minister of international relations has criticised the five ambassadors, saying they should have followed proper diplomatic channels to raise concerns
National
2 days ago

SA warned to act against corrupt, or else

Five countries which account for 75% of foreign direct investment in SA expressed concern about what they called 'obstacles'
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what friends are for

Protocol or not, these people are our allies and sometimes the truth is best heard from friends
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Let’s show we are serious

Promises at Davos must be put into action
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: PIC board resignation provides a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s diplomatic confusion
Opinion / Editorials

SA’s diplomatic tiff with Europe is a storm in a teacup
Politics

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to act on corruption allegations
Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over corruption concerns
National

SA warned to act against corrupt, or else
National

PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what friends are for
Opinion / Bruce's List

LETTER: Let’s show we are serious
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.