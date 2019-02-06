Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Businesses are not a problem to labour, they are solution

Much time and effort in SA is spent bashing enterprises, yet they are the lifeblood of any economy

06 February 2019 - 05:00
Cosatu members protest against corruption in Johannesburg in September 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Cosatu members protest against corruption in Johannesburg in September 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Here we go again. The headline reads “Workers trapped in a serial injustice cycle” (February 4). In the SA of today, anyone is lucky to be a worker at all. No matter who we blame for the economy, the constant harping against business is the serial injustice that really matters.

The columnist uses a story covering about 40 years during which some related employees were dismissed; one for failure to attend training sessions, and another a temporary employee retrenched (but securing another job).

At one time “negotiations with management” had resulted in a doubling of the hourly pay rate.

The columnist mentions one employee’s father who, 16 years earlier as president of Cosatu, had called for a consumer boycott of the cereal company, thus contriving to interpret these events as some sort of family-worker vendetta, or as he states a “familial bout of déjà vu”.

When will we acknowledge that the blessing of enterprise is sadly a fragile concept which is subject to competition and vicissitudes, and operates on sensitive marginal levels of viability? Constantly throwing stones at business is the surest way of increasing unemployment and poverty.

Gavin Barnett
Somerset West

AYABONGA CAWE: Workers trapped in a cycle of serial injustice

For one family, Kellogg’s has dished up some hard blows
Opinion
2 days ago

Minimum wage exemptions will leave workers worse off than before, NGO says

General workers will be paid R18 an hour instead of R20, farm workers R16.20 instead of R18 and domestic workers R13,50 instead of R15
National
1 day ago

Wage act already tangling up CCMA

Four weeks in, weak spots in minimum wage law are glaring
Business
3 days ago

The EFF says it wants jobs and land now

The party has once more called for a R4500 national minimum wage and for the SARB's ownership to be changed
Politics
3 days ago

Minimum wage must beat the cost of new technology in the fourth industrial revolution

The new benchmark is high compared to other emerging markets and might lead to job losses as employers switch
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Business carries SA, not politicians

Sipho Pityana has missed the moral role of business in our society
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fury over memo reflects SA’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: PIC board resignation provides a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AYABONGA CAWE: Workers trapped in a cycle of serial injustice
Opinion / Columnists

Minimum wage exemptions will leave workers worse off than before, NGO says
National

Wage act already tangling up CCMA
Business

The EFF says it wants jobs and land now
Politics

Minimum wage must beat the cost of new technology in the fourth industrial ...
Opinion

Amcu members seen at EFF manifesto launch
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.