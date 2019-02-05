Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Splitting Eskom not the answer

05 February 2019 - 05:00
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

The proposals to restructure Eskom are simply rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. 

The reality is that the government must provide capital funding of at least R200bn and accept that the era of sheltered employment for ANC favourites is over.

Splitting the existing structure into two or three parts is simply providing the opportunity to employ more ANC insiders in highly paid positions. Once a proper skills assessment of present employees is done and a thorough forensic search through contracts going back three years (to start with) is concluded, the organisation can start the essential process of getting rid of the surplus ANC-deployed and incompetent employees.

The first steps will take us into the middle of the year, safely past the election. Then the surplus must go, starting at the upper echelons of “management”. At that point citizens will discover who actually runs this country, the government or the unions.

The ordinary people of this country and the productive members of commerce and industry who produce the profits and taxes that pay for government, will have to hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the courage of the late Maggie Thatcher in her fight with the unions in the UK.

Robert StoneLinden

Industry and labour warn Nersa of death spiral and R20bn loss at Eskom

Industry and labour bodies want inflation-linked increases to electricity tariffs
National
15 hours ago

Eskom secures R15bn loan facility

The struggling power utility has a debt burden of R419bn
National
3 days ago

WATCH: What Cyril Ramaphosa needs to do with Eskom

NUM’s deputy regional chair for the Highveld, Bizzah Motubatse, talks to Business Day TV about the union’s stance on Eskom
Politics
3 days ago

Moment of truth looms for new-look Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to announce the new shape and size of Eskom in his state of the nation address on February 7
Companies
4 days ago

State cannot be trusted with owning anything, says Deloitte MD

State-owned enterprises should be privatised, starting with breaking up power utility Eskom, says Deloitte's Martyn Davies
National
4 days ago

Eskom tariff hikes will nuke gold industry, warns Minerals Council

SA could lose all but one of its gold mines and shed 150,000 jobs if Eskom is allowed to charge a 15%/year tariff increase over three years
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff scandal shows wheels of ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Trump may have done Lesetja ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema’ distrust of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANN CROTTY: Shortage of money is not the ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Related Articles

Industry and labour warn Nersa of death spiral and R20bn loss at Eskom
National

Strong opposition voiced to proposed electricity tariff hike
National

Eskom secures R15bn loan facility
National

Moment of truth looms for new-look Eskom
Companies / Energy

State cannot be trusted with owning anything, says Deloitte MD
National

Eskom planning to invest up to R12bn in cost-plus coal mines
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.