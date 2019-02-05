LETTER: Splitting Eskom not the answer

The proposals to restructure Eskom are simply rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.

The reality is that the government must provide capital funding of at least R200bn and accept that the era of sheltered employment for ANC favourites is over.

Splitting the existing structure into two or three parts is simply providing the opportunity to employ more ANC insiders in highly paid positions. Once a proper skills assessment of present employees is done and a thorough forensic search through contracts going back three years (to start with) is concluded, the organisation can start the essential process of getting rid of the surplus ANC-deployed and incompetent employees.

The first steps will take us into the middle of the year, safely past the election. Then the surplus must go, starting at the upper echelons of “management”. At that point citizens will discover who actually runs this country, the government or the unions.

The ordinary people of this country and the productive members of commerce and industry who produce the profits and taxes that pay for government, will have to hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the courage of the late Maggie Thatcher in her fight with the unions in the UK.

Robert Stone, Linden