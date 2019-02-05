LETTER: Government labour stance shrinks investment returns

The article “Ramaphosa and Mantashe out to woo Mining Indaba” (February 4, refers.

We are again going to have a talk shop and a lot of words thrown about at the Mining Indaba. Mining used to be the backbone of our economy and created employment for more than 500,000 of our citizens.

Unfortunately, an onerous regulatory regime has played havoc with employment in that sector. The surviving mining companies have been encouraged through our labour laws to mechanise. Where costs have become too high in comparison to returns, shafts have been mothballed.

Investors need to ensure that they earn positive returns and that their investments are secure in the long run. With our negative labour environment, the returns are diminishing, and with the negative political environment the long-term assurances are vanishing like mists in the morning sun.

Over and above all of this, the investment community is watching the Zondo commission with keen interest. It certainly doesn’t help to know that our mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, has been implicated by some of the evidence being led in that commission.

We all have an interest in boosting the investment environment. One way we can do this is to ensure that we have a new government that releases the stranglehold on mining companies, enabling them to thrive in future.

Michael Bagraim MP, DA labour spokesperson