LETTER: EFF must stop playing games

After the EFF's election manifesto launch on Saturday it is very clear that this party has nothing to offer. It is just another empty tin making a lot of noise. Their manifesto clearly shows that they don’t live in this country and the promises can only be achieved in a dreamland.

Where are they going to get money to give people a 100% increase in social grants? How will they manage to employ everyone in this country considering the economic challenges that we are facing?

This manifesto was clearly targeted at people who can't think. This populist organisation must stop playing with people’s emotions. Their suffering is not something to play games with.

We need a political party that will come with realistic and pragmatic programmes that will change lives for the better. We are tired of politicians who think that we are fools.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein