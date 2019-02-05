Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA trying to find the truth

The party is using democratic institutions, such as the public protector, to find out whether the president misled parliament about a Bosasa donation

05 February 2019 - 05:05 John Steenhuisen
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

It is rather disingenuous of Karyn Maughan (DA forced to use Busisiwe Mkhwebane to shoot at the president, January 31) to suggest that referring a potentially serious violation by the president of his oath of office to the public protector is “deeply naïve” or constitutes “political point-scoring” on the DA’s part.

Yes, we have little respect for compromised, ineffective Busisiwe Mkhwebane. But we have utmost respect for the office of the public protector. Additionally, the public protector is the legislatively mandated custodian of the executive ethics act and code and therefore the correct and singular channel for complaints laid in terms of the provisions of the act and the code.

SA needs to know the truth about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament in claiming that the R500,000 payment from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign was a “donation”.

It is now evident that Bosasa has been bribing ANC officials for the better part of two decades. SA needs to know the truth about the “donation” and, as the official opposition, the DA has a constitutional duty to seek it out. 

Democratic institutions such as the public protector exist to check and balance power. They are critical mechanisms designed by the writers of our constitution to protect the public from those who would abuse their power to enrich a connected elite at the expense of the rest of us.

Sadly, the ANC has compromised many of these institutions — including the office of the public protector, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), parliament and the SA Police Service (SAPS) — by deploying politically loyal cadres to head them up, rendering many of them ineffective.

Nevertheless, South Africans must — and the DA does — use and respect these institutions, because we need them to remain intact so that they endure beyond the terms of poor and captured candidates.

Therefore, the DA continues to use the institution of parliament to challenge poor governance by the ruling party, even though the ANC has sought to reduce it to a rubber-stamping mechanism.

We continue to lay charges with the SAPS against perpetrators of corruption, even though none of these charges has ever resulted in a prosecution and arrest.

Respect for the constitution is one of the DA’s foundational principles. That includes respect for all constitutional institutions. The DA will continue to use them in our fight to achieve a fair SA.

The irony is that Maughan’s unfair attack on the DA is itself at best “naïve” and at worst manifests partisan “point-scoring” on the part of someone with an important role to play in democratic SA.

John Steenhuisen,chief whip: DA

NEWS ANALYSIS: DA forced to use Busisiwe Mkhwebane to shoot at the president

Despite the party's strained relations with the public protector, it is now depending on her to rule against Ramaphosa over Bosasa funding, writes ...
Politics
5 days ago

LETTER: Mantashe must explain Bosasa security work

The minister must tell us why his three properties were provided with features by the company
Opinion
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Stand by for the fireworks display when Jacob Zuma is eventually arrested

Investigations will lead to the former president’s role in state capture and the benefits he allegedly derived from helping his friends amass wealth ...
News
20 hours ago

Prisons contracts with Bosasa being reviewed, Michael Masutha says

The justice and correctional services minister has also denied that he received bribes from Bosasa
National
3 days ago

R250m Bosasa contract was ‘money for doing nothing’, says Dennis Bloem

The COPE MP has alleged that a lucrative catering contract awarded to the controversial facilities company may have been a ‘money-laundering scheme’
National
3 days ago

Bosasa work for ministers and ANC officials dubbed ‘special projects’

Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Gwede Mantashe and Dudu Myeni all had their properties upgraded, courtesy of the facilities company
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff scandal shows wheels of ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: The West gets tough? That’s what ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Trump may have done Lesetja ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema’ distrust of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANN CROTTY: Shortage of money is not the ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: DA forced to use Busisiwe Mkhwebane to shoot at the president
Politics

LETTER: Mantashe must explain Bosasa security work
Opinion / Letters

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Stand by for the fireworks display when Jacob Zuma is ...
News

Prisons contracts with Bosasa being reviewed, Michael Masutha says
National

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over corruption concerns
National

R250m Bosasa contract was ‘money for doing nothing’, says Dennis Bloem
National

Bosasa work for ministers and ANC officials dubbed ‘special projects’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.