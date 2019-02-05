LETTER: DA trying to find the truth

It is rather disingenuous of Karyn Maughan (DA forced to use Busisiwe Mkhwebane to shoot at the president, January 31) to suggest that referring a potentially serious violation by the president of his oath of office to the public protector is “deeply naïve” or constitutes “political point-scoring” on the DA’s part.

Yes, we have little respect for compromised, ineffective Busisiwe Mkhwebane. But we have utmost respect for the office of the public protector. Additionally, the public protector is the legislatively mandated custodian of the executive ethics act and code and therefore the correct and singular channel for complaints laid in terms of the provisions of the act and the code.

SA needs to know the truth about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament in claiming that the R500,000 payment from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign was a “donation”.

It is now evident that Bosasa has been bribing ANC officials for the better part of two decades. SA needs to know the truth about the “donation” and, as the official opposition, the DA has a constitutional duty to seek it out.

Democratic institutions such as the public protector exist to check and balance power. They are critical mechanisms designed by the writers of our constitution to protect the public from those who would abuse their power to enrich a connected elite at the expense of the rest of us.

Sadly, the ANC has compromised many of these institutions — including the office of the public protector, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), parliament and the SA Police Service (SAPS) — by deploying politically loyal cadres to head them up, rendering many of them ineffective.

Nevertheless, South Africans must — and the DA does — use and respect these institutions, because we need them to remain intact so that they endure beyond the terms of poor and captured candidates.

Therefore, the DA continues to use the institution of parliament to challenge poor governance by the ruling party, even though the ANC has sought to reduce it to a rubber-stamping mechanism.

We continue to lay charges with the SAPS against perpetrators of corruption, even though none of these charges has ever resulted in a prosecution and arrest.

Respect for the constitution is one of the DA’s foundational principles. That includes respect for all constitutional institutions. The DA will continue to use them in our fight to achieve a fair SA.

The irony is that Maughan’s unfair attack on the DA is itself at best “naïve” and at worst manifests partisan “point-scoring” on the part of someone with an important role to play in democratic SA.

John Steenhuisen,chief whip: DA