LETTER: What’s with the banks and the Watsons?

04 February 2019 - 05:04
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ SUNDAY TIMES

With the Zondo commission in full swing, there is one glaring double standard that is so obvious.

The four major banks closed the accounts of the Guptas, a family linked to “allegations of influence peddling”, because of “suspicions of money laundering”.

Yet the banking accounts of the Watson family appear to be active. Exactly the same reasons for the Gupta closures appear to be in place for the Watsons.

Is the Watson family infinitely more powerful than the Gupta family, or are the banks scared of the Watsons because of their political influence? Or is this just a case of double standards?

Thomas O’Connor
Albertskroon

