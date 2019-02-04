Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Koeberg in good shape

04 February 2019 - 05:03
Koeberg nuclear power station.
John Logan is wrong about nuclear plants having shorter lives than other power plants ( January 30). Actually they have the longest lives after hydro plants.

Pressurised water reactors, such as Koeberg’s, have low steam temperatures, which has the disadvantage of lower thermal efficiency but the advantage of longer life because of lower thermal stresses. Coal and solar thermal plants have higher steam temperatures, with higher stresses. This is one of the reasons — bad maintenance is a bigger one — that Eskom’s coal stations are now in such bad shape.

Koeberg, by contrast is in very good shape, after 33 years of excellent performance, producing huge amounts of safe, clean, reliable and cheap electricity. It can easily run for another 30 years. New nuclear plants have lives of 60 years or more. Wind turbines, subject to violent and fluctuating stresses, are lucky if they last 20 years, after producing a small amount of unreliable and very expensive electricity.

The decommissioning of nuclear plants has become routine and affordable. Decommissioning wind and solar plants, which use huge amounts of material per kWh and contain toxic materials that last forever, is a bigger problem.

Andrew Kenny
Sun Valley

LETTER: Eskom must come clean on its risks

Eskom needs to come clean on its plans for decommissioning of its nuclear power plants and the cost associated with such a move
5 days ago

Renewable energy’s dreadful costs and awful electricity

Unreliable capacity and excessively high costs make renewable energy nothing more than a ‘green’ idealogue’s dream, writes Andrew Kenny
1 month ago

Eskom teeters closer to the edge

Coal supply crisis adds to litany of woes that could see blackouts over Christmas
2 months ago

Cleaner power is a win for Cyril Ramaphosa — and a loss for Eskom

Energy policy was one of the main political battlegrounds during Jacob Zuma’s presidency
5 months ago

SA’s energy vision for 2030: Jeff Radebe releases the details in long-awaited IRP

The integrated resource plan, delayed over Jacob Zuma’s insistence on nuclear, is open for comment. Here are the details
5 months ago

