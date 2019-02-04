Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fraud seems to bag reward

04 February 2019 - 05:04
Picture: ISTOCK
I refer to the report “Magistrate throws book at Trade for Life fraudsters in KwaZulu-Natal” (February 1).

An immutable fact of SA life is that asking for funds, no matter how small, to invest in a solid and honest transaction is like getting blood out of a stone. The common narrative is that South Africans are notoriously “risk averse” but this is contradicted every day by stories of preposterous frauds perpetrated against so-called ordinary people by charlatans promising large percentage returns per month.

We have been looking for R450,000 for months now  — as a loan — to buy shares (at an initial public offering rate) in a profitable overseas company known to us and we could write a book on why people shun the idea. The excuses are endless, all virtually without merit or factually based.

Maybe we should start our own scheme, make it as preposterous as possible, flagrantly purchase flashy cars for all to see and take our chances. It seems Mr Ponzi is alive and well in SA: the R64m collected by the two gentlemen in your story is not bad for a few months’ work. People clearly suspend their critical faculties when 40% per month is dangled before them, so why not get on to this particular bandwagon?

It’s really a tragedy because good people genuinely looking for a leg up are cast aside for the travesty of 480% per annum, without question.

SJ Oosthuizen
Helderkruin

