Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s have Peter Principle at SOEs

01 February 2019 - 05:03 Robin Ducret
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
In the opinion piece on state-owned enterprises (Why fixing governance at SOEs is not enough to stop their death spiral, January 30), William Gumede’s analysis reminded me  of a famous satirical observation from 1969 called the Peter Principle (after its author Laurence J Peter).

It states that in a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.

Wikipedia explains the concept as follows: An employee is promoted based on their success in previous jobs until they reach a level at which they are no longer competent, as skills in one job do not necessarily translate to another. He is then stuck in this position as he is never promoted out of it or given a demotion.

Although initially satirical, the Peter Principle became accepted as a serious reflection of how large companies operate, especially state-run enterprises, which are also monopolies with no danger of failure due to competitive forces from outside.

If we are to save Eskom and SA Airways, the dragon which is the Peter Principle will first need to be slayed. Is there anyone out there with a sharp enough lance?

Robin Ducret 
Via e-mail

Why it’s so hard pulling SOEs out of their downward spiral

The broken business model of many state-owned enterprises is unfixable
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: SOEs are not troughs at which party and government officials can feed

The country is running out of money and trade unions cannot be allowed to have a say in the running or rescue of Eskom
Opinion
8 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The unfathomable depth of the ANC’s denial

When is a crisis not a crisis? When it’s just another challenge for the ANC
Opinion
16 days ago

Why Eskom should sell its plants — but still operate them

The new Eskom task-team would do well to consider the sale of identified assets as key to its restructuring strategy, writes Sello Mkhondo
Opinion
28 days ago

Fixing SOEs comes second to politics ahead of elections

The ANC has shied away from aggressively tackling companies such as Eskom in a bid to avoid alienating voters
National
1 month ago

